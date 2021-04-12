Man Utd boss Solskjaer explodes at use of VAR despite Tottenham win – 'The game is gone'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims “the game is gone” after the latest chapter of VAR controversy. It perhaps tells the story that the United boss still found the time to criticise the technology, despite arguably his side’s best away performance in the Premier League this season.

United ran out 3-1 winners against Tottenham and could now be within 8 points of leaders Manchester City should they win their game in hand.

While Solskjaer is unlikely to be dreaming of a late push for the title, the position represents the clear progress United have made under his leadership.

But still, the Norwegian was aggrieved with the use of VAR after United’s classy opener was ruled out due to Scott McTominay’s foul on Son Heung-min.

“The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” he told Sky Sports.

