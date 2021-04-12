NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explodes at use of VAR despite...

Sports

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explodes at use of VAR despite Tottenham win – 'The game is gone'

1 min

118views
103
15 shares, 103 points
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims “the game is gone” after the latest chapter of VAR controversy. It perhaps tells the story that the United boss still found the time to criticise the technology, despite arguably his side’s best away performance in the Premier League this season.
United ran out 3-1 winners against Tottenham and could now be within 8 points of leaders Manchester City should they win their game in hand.

While Solskjaer is unlikely to be dreaming of a late push for the title, the position represents the clear progress United have made under his leadership.

But still, the Norwegian was aggrieved with the use of VAR after United’s classy opener was ruled out due to Scott McTominay’s foul on Son Heung-min.

“The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone,” he told Sky Sports.

JUST IN: Harry Kane ‘ready to tell Tottenham’ he wants to leave with two reasons behind decision

Thankfully, it didn’t matter for United despite going 1-0 down courtesy of a goal from man of the moment Son.

Goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood saw United flip the game on its head in the second half to leave Spurs’ Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

Solskjaer’s comments, in which he claimed Son conned the referee, did not sit well with Jose Mourinho who “told him what he thinks about the comments”.

Roy Keane was not impressed with Son’s antics and criticised the dramatic play-acting at half-time.

“It’s really bizarre, for a player like Son to roll around like that it’s embarrassing,” he said on Sky Sports.

“We said towards the end there that Cavani’s movement is fantastic. That can’t be a foul, it can’t be a foul. How can a player stay down?

“And it’s not just Son, to be fair Rashford done it about 10 minutes.

“Both players, rolling around screaming. The referee is under huge pressure, they’re doubting every decision they give now. Clearly, he’s obviously got this wrong.”

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish