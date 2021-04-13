Costa Coffee: How to get drinks for 50p at Costa this week

The coffee shop giant are offering the deal to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
This means you can grab one to accompany your breakfast, lunch and dinner, but how easy is it to claim?
Here’s all you need to know.
Their Coffee Club rewards systems mean customers will be gifted 100 free points (worth £1 in store credit) as soon as they join and will continue to rack them up with every new transaction.
To find your nearest Costa Coffee branch, check out their online store locator.
Click here to visit the locator
Can you claim the offer for Costa Drive-Thrus?
Yes, thankfully the offer applies to all kinds of stores.
The three-day deal means coffee fans should make the most of it whilst they can.
Speaking of the exciting new offer, a Costa Coffee spokesperson stated: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p.
“We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”
