Costa Coffee: How to get drinks for 50p at Costa this week

Hairdressers, gyms, shops, beauty salons, pubs and bars across England are finally back up and running, and Brits have been making the most of all there is on offer. Costa Coffee is among the many large chains advertising huge deals for this week to celebrate this step towards normality, offering all of their famous hot drinks for 50p.

Yes, you read that right, all of their handcrafted steaming coffees and other hot beverages will only set you back 50p. The coffee shop giant are offering the deal to celebrate their 50th anniversary. This means you can grab one to accompany your breakfast, lunch and dinner, but how easy is it to claim? Here’s all you need to know.

Not only can you make the most of this 50p offer, but you can gain points towards more discounted or free drinks in the future. Their Coffee Club rewards systems mean customers will be gifted 100 free points (worth £1 in store credit) as soon as they join and will continue to rack them up with every new transaction. To find your nearest Costa Coffee branch, check out their online store locator. Click here to visit the locator Can you claim the offer for Costa Drive-Thrus? Yes, thankfully the offer applies to all kinds of stores.

A bright pink Ruby Hot Chocolate, Chai Latte, Fruit Tea, Toffee Spiced Hot Chocolate, Vanilla Coconut Latte, Cappuccino, Mocha… the list goes on. The three-day deal means coffee fans should make the most of it whilst they can. READ 3 car tax changes coming next week: Watch out for new rules that could cost you hundreds Speaking of the exciting new offer, a Costa Coffee spokesperson stated: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p. “We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”

