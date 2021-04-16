Hugh Jackman ‘considering Wolverine return after Marvel approached for multiverse role’

While next year sees the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Now Geekosity’s sources claim Marvel Studios have approached Jackman about reprising Wolverine one more time.
Allegedly, the 52-year-old wasn’t open to proposals at first as he doesn’t want to undermine the epic conclusion that was Logan, in which Wolverine died.
READ MORE: Captain America return: Chris Evans ‘in talks for alternate HYDRA Cap’
Perhaps a little like how Evan Peters’ Quicksilver in WandaVision turned out to be some guy called Ralph Bohner – well for now anyway.
The outlet was told that if Jackman returns as this alternate Wolverine to the MCU, then the studio would like him to feature in Deadpool 4.
After all, Ryan Reynolds is continuing as the Fox character and in the past he had hoped to make a movie with the Aussie star’s clawed superhero.
“And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.
“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes. I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.”
But what if Jackman could be persuaded too? Maybe Sir Patrick would be convinced to come back with him if his character was an alternate one as well.
This would help explain why they, like Wolverine and Professor X in Logan for example, aren’t dead anymore.
Whatever the case, our best theory is that Marvel Studios are indeed attempting to top Avengers Endgame by having an Avengers 5 based on Secret Wars.
We reckon this would be a multiverse movie where you see say all the Spider-Man actors together alongside different incarnations of other characters which we hope will include some Fox characters too.
READ THE GEEKOSITY REPORT HERE
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
0 Comments