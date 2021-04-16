Man Utd ace Paul Pogba gives scathing Jose Mourinho verdict and makes Solskjaer comparison

“Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager.”
Mourinho was critical of Solskjaer’s comments following United’s 3-1 win over his Tottenham side last Sunday.
Solskjaer claimed he would not feed his son if he acted like Son Heung-min when the Spurs star went down under a challenge from Scott McTominay in the first half.
“I don’t know what happened, I’m sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that’s what he does,” he continued.
“We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don’t need this [war of words], we just focus on us.
“We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does. Everybody knows him, it’s very Mourinho.”
