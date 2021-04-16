Man Utd ace Paul Pogba gives scathing Jose Mourinho verdict and makes Solskjaer comparison

“Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn’t suit you and sometimes it does.

“Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager.”

Mourinho was critical of Solskjaer’s comments following United’s 3-1 win over his Tottenham side last Sunday.

Solskjaer claimed he would not feed his son if he acted like Son Heung-min when the Spurs star went down under a challenge from Scott McTominay in the first half.