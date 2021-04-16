NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd ace Paul Pogba gives scathing Jose Mourinho verdict...

Sports

Man Utd ace Paul Pogba gives scathing Jose Mourinho verdict and makes Solskjaer comparison

1 min

115views
95
14 shares, 95 points
Man Utd ace Paul Pogba gives scathing Jose Mourinho verdict and makes Solskjaer comparison
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit out at the methods of his former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. Pogba and Mourinho did not see eye to eye in their time together at Old Trafford, especially in the final few months of the Portuguese’s reign.
“Every coach has their own way to coach and deal with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn’t suit you and sometimes it does.

“Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager.”

Mourinho was critical of Solskjaer’s comments following United’s 3-1 win over his Tottenham side last Sunday.

Solskjaer claimed he would not feed his son if he acted like Son Heung-min when the Spurs star went down under a challenge from Scott McTominay in the first half.

But Pogba says Mourinho was just keen to speak about anything apart from the result.

“I don’t know what happened, I’m sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that’s what he does,” he continued.

“We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don’t need this [war of words], we just focus on us.

“We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does. Everybody knows him, it’s very Mourinho.”

READ  ‘Perfectly steered by Ole’: Solskjaer outwits Guardiola AGAIN as Manchester United halt City's 28-game unbeaten run

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish