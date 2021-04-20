Best supplements for over 30s: An all-round pill to improve mood, bones and brain health

Magnesium is a crucial supplement needed for all symptoms of low mood including anxiety, apathy, depression, headaches, insecurity, irritability, restlessness, talkativeness, and sulkiness, according to experts.

Dr Wacker and Dr Parisi reported back in 1968 that magnesium deficiency could cause depression, behavioural disturbances, headaches, muscle cramps, seizures, ataxia, psychosis, and irritability – saying they are all reversible with magnesium repletion.

It’s also been reported that having a magnesium deficiency can cause sleep problems like insomnia, constipation and muscle tension.

It can also cause symptoms of depression and other mood disorders because magnesium is important for the production of feel-good hormones in the brain.

