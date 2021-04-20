Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Square Enix fans need to save this date

However, fans will be hoping that this could all change very soon in a few months time.

That’s because Square Enix has confirmed that they will have a presence at E3 2021.

The iconic gaming expo is returning this year (following a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic) as a digital event.

Advertisements

And in a recent interview with Nikkei Cross Trend, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has confirmed that the Japanese gaming giant are planning to announce upcoming projects at E3.

Matsuda-san didn’t go into detail about what could be announced, but that won’t stop fans speculating in the run-up to E3 2021.

Square Enix has trademarked a number of long-lost franchises that could be in line for a return, such as Front Mission recently and Parasite Eve a few years back.