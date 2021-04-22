Call of Duty Warzone map update: New Verdansk Season 3 map reveal

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

With fans and different teams of Easter egg hunters looking to complete the latest puzzles and COD ARGS, gamers now have access to the first images featuring the incoming Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 map.

As expected, this week’s Verdansk update has seen the original map destroyed and a new version set to take its place.

Teams over at @ModernWarzone have been busy working out the latest Easter eggs released into Rebirth Island, the only map currently playable in Warzone.

And their detective work has seen fans find a new teaser site called Rebirth from the Ashes.

This new site contains a number of Easter eggs, with some of the biggest including images of the new Verdansk map.

As confirmed by Raven Software earlier today, the new Call of Duty Warzone map is scheduled to be added to the game at 8pm BST.

Plenty of other teasers are expected over the coming hours, and there’s a good chance that a new trailer will be released as well.

But whatever is being planned for the buildup, fans can head over to the https://rebirthfromtheashes.com/ site and check out some fuzzy images.