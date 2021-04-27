Erdogan locks Turkey down to save holidays this summer – Will you be able to get away?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Turkey’s President reigned in social activities and travel two weeks ago after it was feared the country would lose out on tourists this year due to the pandemic. The cabinet will continue to discuss the situation today and think about implementing a tighter lockdown for residents.

The good news is, the only part of the curfew which applies to holidaymakers is the opening and closing of amenities like cafes and restaurants.

Facemasks are mandatory “at all times” when “outside the home”, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ), and those who do not abide by the rules may be issued with a fine.

Residents are also subject to a curfew and public transport has been limited to a 50 percent capacity, with no standing passengers allowed.

“So as not to miss out totally on the tourism season, these measures must be implemented strictly.”

It is thought that 2.5million British holidaymakers visited Turkey in 2019, with tourism being its biggest income.

Under current lockdown rules, international travel for residents in the UK is illegal until May 17, when it will be lifted under Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Once international travel does resume, countries will be divided into a traffic light system of red, amber and green.

Turkey is one country that has said it will welcome travellers back even if they have not yet been vaccinated.

Instead, international arrivals will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within a certain amount of time.

Turkey is aiming to provide testing for tourists at hotels and airports before they return to the UK.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? travel, said: “Turkey lifting its ban on direct flights from the UK is only half the story for those who want to travel to the country. People shouldn’t book their holiday until they know which colour the UK government will place Turkey in its traffic light system.

“If travellers book now, they have no way of knowing whether they will need to quarantine on their return or how much they may need to pay for tests – which could cost several hundreds of pounds if Turkey is placed on the amber list.”