Gogglebox's Jenny makes Line of Duty 'debut' with detective work

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

Line of Duty is the Sunday show the UK cannot get enough of and last night fans believed they sussed out who ‘H’ was.

And Hull favourites Jenny and Lee are among some of the show’s biggest fans.

Advertisements

They sit down to watch the crime drama every week along with the rest of the Gogglebox cast.

Last week the pair shared a hilarious picture which amused fans of Jenny photoshopped into a scene with Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming.

She was seen to be looking down at a notepad – and the picture seemed rather believable.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: BBC)

After last night’s episode the pair are back making fans laugh as they transformed Jenny into Ted Hastings.

After teasing last week that it would be good for Jenny to join this cast, the pair shared the photoshopped photograph last night accompanied with the caption, “She’s in.”

The post on Instagram gained over 55,000 likes and fans were loving it.

Advertisements

One person commented: “This wins Instagram today.”

Another added: “Love it when Jenny gets her paper and pen out.”

A third said: “Maybe Jenny is ‘H’?!”

(Image: Twitter/Jenny and Lee/BBC)

While a fourth added: “Haha love this! Jenny, I hope you’re still taking notes?”

What happened in the latest episode of Line of Duty?

Line of Duty fans were convinced DCS Patricia Carmichael dropped a huge clue during last night’s episode.

Carmichael, played by Beverley-born Anna Maxwell Martin gave a huge clue by rapping out Morse code during an interview.

The officer was overseeing the interrogation of Acting Detective Superintendent Jo Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald) following her arrest after the shooting of PC Ryan Pilkington.

She led the explosive interview during Sunday night’s latest episode, accompanied by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Fans are convinced the small signal has completely given away her identity as shadowy villain H.

But could Gogglebox’s Jenny be in the running to be H?