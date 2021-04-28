NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Humidity goes up ahead of our next rainmaker

US

US

Humidity goes up ahead of our next rainmaker

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

Humidity goes up ahead of our next rainmaker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It has been a warm and muggy Tuesday with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, temperatures are only expected to drop to the low 70s as skies stay clouded over. Tomorrow may bring a touch more sunshine than what we saw today which should allow temperatures to rise up into the mid 80s. Also Wednesday, we are expecting some breezy winds with wind speeds coming in between 20-30 mph. Gusts near 35 mph will be possible.

Very isolated, light rain showers will be possible tonight and also on Wednesday but most of us will stay completely dry.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

When is our next best opportunity for rain?
The next storm system in view will push a front into Houston Thursday. That front will come with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It’s too soon to say if any of the storms will be severe, but because we are in severe weather season, it’s certainly possible. We’ll keep you posted. We could continue to see isolated to scattered rain into the end of the week and into the weekend.

How much rain could I get?
If you get any rain to begin with, you’ll most likely pick up less than half an inch, but some heavier storms could drop a quick 1-2″ of rain.

How does the weekend look?
A storm system we have been monitoring looks like it will slowly move over Texas continuing the slight chances of rain into the weekend. Right now we have a 20% chance for Saturday and 30% chance of rain for Sunday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

