Humidity goes up ahead of our next rainmaker

Author: KTRK
Very isolated, light rain showers will be possible tonight and also on Wednesday but most of us will stay completely dry.
When is our next best opportunity for rain?
The next storm system in view will push a front into Houston Thursday. That front will come with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It’s too soon to say if any of the storms will be severe, but because we are in severe weather season, it’s certainly possible. We’ll keep you posted. We could continue to see isolated to scattered rain into the end of the week and into the weekend.
How much rain could I get?
If you get any rain to begin with, you’ll most likely pick up less than half an inch, but some heavier storms could drop a quick 1-2″ of rain.
How does the weekend look?
A storm system we have been monitoring looks like it will slowly move over Texas continuing the slight chances of rain into the weekend. Right now we have a 20% chance for Saturday and 30% chance of rain for Sunday.
