NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Liverpool leading Barcelona race for £25m star Jurgen Klopp wants...

Sports

Liverpool leading Barcelona race for £25m star Jurgen Klopp wants to replace Divock Origi

1 min

110views
95
14 shares, 95 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Liverpool leading Barcelona race for £25m star Jurgen Klopp wants to replace Divock Origi

“From an attacking point of view, if Liverpool don’t get Champions League, it might give players an opportunity to say, ‘I want to go’.

“They might have a problem there with Mo Salah. He might say that, but I doubt he will.

Advertisements

“The fans will want to see players like Mbappe, Haaland, Kane, players of that ilk. They shouldn’t panic but they need to sign players who they know will make the team stronger.

“‘I think they will be looking at a defender, a midfielder and another forward because you need to be ready and you need to freshen it up. I wouldn’t be surprised by that.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in