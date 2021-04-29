Liverpool leading Barcelona race for £25m star Jurgen Klopp wants to replace Divock Origi

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

“From an attacking point of view, if Liverpool don’t get Champions League, it might give players an opportunity to say, ‘I want to go’.

“They might have a problem there with Mo Salah. He might say that, but I doubt he will.

Advertisements

“The fans will want to see players like Mbappe, Haaland, Kane, players of that ilk. They shouldn’t panic but they need to sign players who they know will make the team stronger.

“‘I think they will be looking at a defender, a midfielder and another forward because you need to be ready and you need to freshen it up. I wouldn’t be surprised by that.”