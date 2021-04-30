New Public Health England data identifies FIVE Covid hotspot areas – map

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed
Coronavirus infection levels have fallen in most areas of England according to new data. The average number of daily infections is declining, but the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks. Epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector today claimed the UK appears to be “past the pandemic period”, estimating the risk of having symptomatic Covid is now as low as one in 40,000.
Public Health England coronavirus data has dealt a crushing blow for some regions of England where cases are not falling as quickly as other areas.
The rates of coronavirus in England have fallen very slightly or remain largely unchanged according to recent data for the past seven days to April 25.
Coronavirus cases in the UK have now surpassed 4.4 million in total, with a further 2,445 cases reported on Thursday, April 29.
Almost 50 million vaccinations in total have been administered, with 34m first doses and 14m second doses given so far.
The full list of upper-tier areas in the UK from the highest to lowest rates of Covid per 100,000 population over the past seven days are as follows:
Derry City and Strabane: 126 cases – 83.3 rate per 100,000 people
Kirklees: 316 – 71.9
North Lincolnshire: 115 – 66.7
Doncaster: 206 – 66
Mid Ulster: 97 – 65.3
North Lanarkshire: 209 – 61.2
Barnsley 146 -59.1
Luton: 124 – 58.2
Leicester: 199 – 56.2
Wakefield: 195 – 56
Bradford: 297 – 55
Slough: 80 – 53.5
Fermanagh and Omagh: 62 – 52.8
Rotherham: 132 – 49.7
East Ayrshire: 58 – 47.5
Bolton: 136 – 47.3
Moray: 45 – 47
South Ayrshire: 52 – 46.2
Peterborough: 92 – 45.5
East Dunbartonshire: 49 – 45.1
Sheffield: 260 – 44.5
Leeds: 348 – 43.9
Manchester: 238 – 43
Stoke-on-Trent: 110 -42.9
Clackmannanshire: 22 – 42.7
Brent: 131- 39.7
Newry, Mourne and Down: 72 – 39.7
Oldham: 93 – 39.2
Glasgow City: 247 – 39
Hounslow: 103 – 37.9
Trafford: 87 – 36.7
Salford: 94 – 36.3
Hillingdon: 110 – 35.8
Ealing: 122 – 35.7
Sandwell: 117 – 35.6
Blackburn with Darwen: 52 – 34.7
Causeway Coast and Glens: 49 – 33.8
Harrow: 84 – 33.4
Belfast: 114 – 33.2
Westminster: 86 – 32.9
Rochdale: 73 – 32.8
Cambridgeshire: 211 – 32.3
Perth and Kinross: 49 – 32.2
Hartlepool: 30 – 32
North Yorkshire: 197 – 31.9
Windsor and Maidenhead: 48 – 31.7
Wandsworth: 104 – 31.5
West Dunbartonshire: 28 – 31.5
Fife: 117 – 31.3
East Riding of Yorkshire: 106 – 31.1
Newport: 47 – 30.4
Northamptonshire: 229 – 30.4
Tower Hamlets: 97 – 29.9
Newcastle upon Tyne: 90 – 29.7
Southampton: 75 – 29.7
Kingston upon Hull, City of: 77 – 29.6
Nottingham: 98 – 29.4
Swindon: 65 – 29.3
Hammersmith and Fulham: 54 – 29.2
Redbridge: 89 – 29.2
Darlington: 31 – 29
Kensington and Chelsea: 45 – 28.8
Newham: 100 – 28.3
City of Edinburgh: 147 – 28
Barking and Dagenham: 59 – 27.7
Rutland: 11 – 27.6
Stockton-on-Tees: 54 – 27.4
Tameside: 62 – 27.4
Reading: 44 – 27.2
Buckinghamshire: 146 – 26.8
Falkirk: 43 – 26.7
Herefordshire, County of: 51 – 26.5
Birmingham: 299 – 26.2
Renfrewshire: 47 – 26.2
South Lanarkshire: 83 – 25.9
Stockport: 76 – 25.9
Antrim and Newtownabbey: 37 – 25.8
Bury: 49 – 25.7
Merton: 53 – 25.7
Telford and Wrekin: 46 – 25.6
Middlesbrough: 36 – 25.5
Calderdale: 53 – 25.1
Nottinghamshire: 204 – 24.6
Kingston upon Thames: 43 – 24.2
Lincolnshire: 184 – 24.2
Dundee City: 36 – 24.1
Warwickshire: 139 – 24.1
Barnet: 95 – 24
County Durham: 127 – 24
Bedford: 41 – 23.7
Mid and East Antrim: 33 – 23.7
North Ayrshire: 32 – 23.7
Walsall: 67 – 23.5
Lancashire: 286 – 23.4
Wokingham: 40 – 23.4
Wolverhampton: 61 – 23.2
Coventry: 86 – 23.1
Leicestershire: 163 – 23.1
Wigan: 76 – 23.1
Camden: 62 – 23
Bristol, City of: 106 – 22.9
Derby: 59 – 22.9
Suffolk: 172 – 22.6
North Tyneside: 46 – 22.1
North East Lincolnshire: 35 – 21.9
South Tyneside: 33 – 21.9
Swansea: 53 – 21.5
York: 45 – 21.4
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 46 – 21.3
Wrexham: 29 – 21.3
South Gloucestershire: 60 – 21
Enfield: 69 – 20.7
Hackney and City of London: 60 – 20.6
Lisburn and Castlereagh: 30 – 20.5
Southwark: 65 – 20.4
Milton Keynes: 54 – 20
East Renfrewshire: 19 – 19.9
Sutton: 41 – 19.9
Croydon: 75 – 19.4
North Somerset: 41 – 19.1
Dudley: 61 – 19
Surrey: 226 – 18.9
Lambeth: 61 – 18.7
Oxfordshire: 129 – 18.7
Brighton and Hove: 54 – 18.6
Gwynedd: 23 – 18.5
Solihull: 40 – 18.5
Hertfordshire: 217 – 18.2
Havering: 47 – 18.1
Norfolk: 164 – 18.1
Warrington: 38 – 18.1
Gateshead: 36 – 17.8
Thurrock: 31 – 17.8
Derbyshire: 142 – 17.7
Staffordshire: 156 – 17.7
Waltham Forest: 49 – 17.7
West Berkshire: 28 – 17.7
Plymouth: 46 – 17.6
Sunderland: 49 – 17.6
West Lothian: 32 – 17.5
Greenwich: 50 – 17.4
Sefton: 48 – 17.4
Bexley: 43 – 17.3
Richmond upon Thames: 34 – 17.2
Dumfries and Galloway: 25 – 16.8
Kent: 264 – 16.7
Neath Port Talbot: 24 – 16.7
Shropshire: 54 – 16.7
Cheshire East: 63 – 16.4
Medway : 45 – 16.2
St. Helens: 29 – 16.1
Haringey: 43 – 16
Redcar and Cleveland: 22 – 16
Central Bedfordshire: 46 – 15.9
Hampshire: 219 – 15.8
Somerset: 89 – 15.8
Worcestershire: 94 – 15.8
Lewisham: 48 – 15.7
Ards and North Down: 25 – 15.5
Inverclyde: 12 – 15.4
Aberdeen City: 35 – 15.3
Wirral: 49 – 15.1
Northumberland: 47 – 14.6
Wiltshire: 73 – 14.6
Portsmouth: 31 – 14.4
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: 56 – 14.2
West Sussex: 123 – 14.2
Bracknell Forest: 17 – 13.9
Bromley: 46 – 13.8
Gloucestershire: 88 – 13.8
Cheshire West and Chester: 46 – 13.4
Blackpool: 18 – 12.9
Essex: 191 – 12.8
Isle of Wight: 18 – 12.7
Knowsley: 19 – 12.6
Southend-on-Sea: 23 – 12.6
Dorset: 46 – 12.2
Devon: 96 – 12
Islington : 29 – 12
Liverpool : 60 – 12
Bath and North East Somerset: 23 – 11.9
Cardiff: 43 – 11.7
Stirling: 11 – 11.7
Halton: 15 – 11.6
East Sussex: 63 – 11.3
East Lothian: 12 – 11.2
Bridgend: 16 – 10.9
Carmarthenshire: 20 – 10.6
Powys: 14 – 10.6
Cumbria : 51 – 10.2
Flintshire: 16 – 10.2
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly: 58 – 10.1
Aberdeenshire: 24 – 9.2
Blaenau Gwent: 6 – 8.6
Caerphilly: 15 – 8.3
Argyll and Bute: 7 – 8.2
Vale of Glamorgan: 11 – 8.2
Torfaen: 7 – 7.4
Highland: 17 – 7.2
Isle of Anglesey: 5 – 7.1
Torbay: 9 – 6.6
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 15 – 6.2
Conwy: 7 – 6
Pembrokeshire: 7 – 5.6
Ceredigion: 4 – 5.5
Monmouthshire: 5 – 5.3
Merthyr Tydfil: 3 – 5
Orkney Islands: 1 – 4.5
Denbighshire: 4 – 4.2
Angus: 4 – 3.4
Midlothian: 2 – 2.2
Scottish Borders: 1 – 0.9
Na h-Eileanan Siar: 0 – 0
Shetland Islands: 0 – 0
