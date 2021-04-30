New Public Health England data identifies FIVE Covid hotspot areas – map

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

Coronavirus infection levels have fallen in most areas of England according to new data. The average number of daily infections is declining, but the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks. Epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector today claimed the UK appears to be “past the pandemic period”, estimating the risk of having symptomatic Covid is now as low as one in 40,000.

Public Health England coronavirus data has dealt a crushing blow for some regions of England where cases are not falling as quickly as other areas.

Advertisements

The rates of coronavirus in England have fallen very slightly or remain largely unchanged according to recent data for the past seven days to April 25.

Coronavirus cases in the UK have now surpassed 4.4 million in total, with a further 2,445 cases reported on Thursday, April 29.

Almost 50 million vaccinations in total have been administered, with 34m first doses and 14m second doses given so far.

READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: EU police could patrol UK border if Scotland rejoins