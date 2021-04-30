Vladimir Putin ‘behind’ UFOs seen in Pentagon footage claims US Senator

Author:

The Pentagon shared footage from the US Navy earlier this month to the Sun Online, which showed “pyramid” and “spherical” shaped UFOs swooping above two warships.

The 18-second clip, taken onboard the USS Russell, starts by showing what appears to be three faint orbs hovering in the sky.

