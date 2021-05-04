Gap between rich & poor growing ‘spectacularly’ as central banks continue to print – Max Keiser

Keiser Report hosts Max and Stacy look at how companies are starting to protect their balance sheets from the melting ice cube of excessive money printing.

As central banks continue to print, “asset holders are becoming fabulously rich, so the split between rich and poor is growing spectacularly,” says Max.

According to him, it’s abundantly obvious now that this money printing causes poverty, increases wealth and income gaps as well as unemployment, and the social misery that comes with it. “So, here’s Joe Biden, Clinton, neo-liberalism, ravaging trillions from the middle class, creating huge number of the newly poor,” Max says.

