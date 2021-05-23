Snowboarding Creator Would Be Happy To Bring The Series To Switch ﻿﻿﻿1080°

During the peak of the N64 era, Nintendo EAD released an extreme sports title known as 1080° Snowboarding. While it wasn’t quite as popular as Nintendo’s big hitters like Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, it got enough attention to spawn a follow-up on the GameCube.

The franchise has essentially been dead and buried since then, so what’s the chance of it making a comeback? While that’s for Nintendo to decide, one person who is happy to get a 1080 game up and running on the Switch is the veteran programmer Giles Goddard – who worked on games like Star Fox 64 and Super Mario 64, and was also the creator and programmer of the classic N64 snowboarding game.

In a recent Reddit AMA about his career and his time at Nintendo as the first foreign programmer/employee, Goddard was asked if a 1080 game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. While he wasn’t able to confirm anything, he did say he would be more than happy to help out.

If Nintendo wanted to make a Switch 1080 I would say, “Sure, I’ll do it..”

As exciting as this may seem, it’s obviously up for Nintendo to make this kind of decision on whether or not it should revive a franchise such as 1080. Goddard’s development and publishing company Chuhai Labs is also currently working on a spiritual successor to 1080 known as Carve Snowboarding for the Oculus VR.

In a separate question, Giles was asked if Switch and PlayStation 5 owners could expect one of his snowboarding games to show up on these platforms one day. This was his reply:

We have both dev kits, so yes it’s very likely!

Would you like to see Nintendo revive 1080? How about a snowboarding game from Giles on the Switch? Tell us below.

