Brexit row as Dutch media claimed UK 'back where it belongs' in parting swipe

The agreement cleared its final political hurdle and was backed by 660 votes in favour to five against, with 32 abstentions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted the news by saying: “This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals.

“Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more global Britain.”

Advertisements

But in February, European media hit out at the UK’s ambitions.

Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant’s columnist Bert Wagendorp celebrated the departure, saying the UK is “back where it belongs”.