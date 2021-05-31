Lewis Hamilton 'had a lot of insecurities' as Jenson Button recalls social media outburst

Jenson Button has reflected on the insecurities that made Lewis Hamilton mistakenly call out his former McLaren team-mate for unfollowing him on social media. Hamilton later apologised to his Formula 1 rival after realising that Button had never followed him.

The 41-year-old Button has also revealed that he has been impressed by the way Hamilton uses his social media reach for positive causes.

Hamilton has 22.4million followers on Instagram and 6.3m on Twitter.

Advertisements

The seven-time world champion often uses his social media accounts to promote good social causes.

But while the pair were still McLaren team-mates in 2012, Hamilton incorrectly accused fellow Brit Button of unfollowing him on Twitter.

“Just noticed @jensonbutton unfollowed, that’s a shame…I thought we respected one another but clearly he doesn’t,” Hamilton, who now drives for Mercedes, wrote.

JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘agreement’ with Man Utd as Glazers hold talks