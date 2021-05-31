Lewis Hamilton 'had a lot of insecurities' as Jenson Button recalls social media outburst

Jenson Button has reflected on the insecurities that made Lewis Hamilton mistakenly call out his former McLaren team-mate for unfollowing him on social media. Hamilton later apologised to his Formula 1 rival after realising that Button had never followed him.
The 41-year-old Button has also revealed that he has been impressed by the way Hamilton uses his social media reach for positive causes.
Hamilton has 22.4million followers on Instagram and 6.3m on Twitter.
The seven-time world champion often uses his social media accounts to promote good social causes.
But while the pair were still McLaren team-mates in 2012, Hamilton incorrectly accused fellow Brit Button of unfollowing him on Twitter.
“Just noticed @jensonbutton unfollowed, that’s a shame…I thought we respected one another but clearly he doesn’t,” Hamilton, who now drives for Mercedes, wrote.
However, Button has also questioned whether Hamilton has been influenced to change his use of social media.
“He has come a long way, he really has. He had a lot of insecurities in the past with racing, I remember the time he thought I’d unfollowed him on social media when we were team-mates,” Button recalled in an interview with Planet F1.
“[He said:] ‘Oh, I thought we were better friends than this. Jenson has just unfollowed me.’
“And then he posted again saying: ‘Sorry, Jenson never actually followed me.’
“But I’m actually really impressed with how far Lewis has come.
“He’s got a massive following, he’s going to have a massive following, he’s a seven-time World Champion and is going to achieve more than possibly any F1 driver has this year in F1.
“And he’s using it for good, and I like to see that.
“Whether other people have pushed him in this direction I don’t know but I really like what he’s doing and he seems this year to be a very different Lewis to what we’ve seen before.
“I still think there were insecurities but this year he seems so much more relaxed and it’s great to see.
“He has really used his voice for good.”
