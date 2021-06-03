French Open: Men’s doubles team eliminated after positive COVID-19 tests

Both players in the unnamed team tested positive, were removed from the draw and subsequently placed in isolation.
Roland Garros tournament organisers issued a statement late on Wednesday night confirming the news.
“Two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement began.
“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw, and the two players placed in quarantine.
“They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list.”
The organisers added, “Since the beginning of the tournament on 24 May, 2,446 tests have been performed on players and their teams.
“This is the first occurrence in which the tournament organizers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol.
“As a reminder, the health of all tournament players and that of their teams is continuously monitored through very regular testing, and they live and train in socially-distanced ‘bubbles’.”
Croatian top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, who would have been strong favourites for the title, have been replaced in the draw by Spanish duo Pedro Martinez and Pablo Andujar.
Another Spanish pair, Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, who had been due to face Mektic and Pavic, also disappeared from the draw and order of play, to be replaced by as-yet-unnamed alternates.
