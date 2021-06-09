Billions of passwords just leaked online! Check here to see if you are affected

The security team says it is currently updating this database with all of the new passwords revealed in the document so it might be worth checking back again to see if your account has been added.

Speaking about the latest threat, CyberNews said: “By combining 8.4 billion unique password variations with other breach compilations that include usernames and email addresses, threat actors can use the RockYou2021 collection to mount password dictionary and password spraying attacks against untold numbers of online accounts.

“Since most people reuse their passwords across multiple apps and websites, the number of accounts affected by credential stuffing and password spraying attacks in the wake of this leak can potentially reach millions, if not billions.”

If you suspect that one or more of your passwords may have been included in the RockYou2021 collection it’s recommended that you change your account details straight away and watch out for incoming spam emails.

It’s also a good idea to enable two-factor authentication which means hackers can’t log in to accounts without also having access to your smartphone.

