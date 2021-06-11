Nintendo Direct E3 2021 leak: Zelda 35th Anniversary news looks to be FINALLY coming

@TheBY2K later said the posters are reminiscent of the artwork used for Zelda’s 30th anniversary, which has added fuel to the rumours that news on the latest anniversary could be dropping in the next Direct.

It has been rumoured for some time that Nintendo could be bringing the HD versions of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, which launched on the Wii U previously, to the Switch.

While earlier this year the trademark for DS classic Phantom Hourglass was renewed, sparking speculation that other beloved Zelda games could be heading to the Switch.

It also looks like the next entry in the iconic series, Breath of the Wild 2, could also feature in the upcoming Direct.

After the next Direct was announced respected analyst Dr Serkan Toto, from Kantan Games, appeared to be teasing inbound news on BoTW 2.

Toto quoted the tweet announcing the E3 Direct and simply posted alongside it: “Z2 22”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed