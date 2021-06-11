Two Point Campus Announced

Summary Two Point Campus is the next game from the makers of Two Point Hospital.

Campus will take players to a whole new management sim setting – running their own universities

Powered by fan feedback, Two Point Campus is packed with new features to thrill from the moment you enroll.

Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2022! Get to know your students, explore their personalities, and fulfil their wants and needs. Craft buildings, choose courses, hire the best staff, and build an academic institution to stand the test of time. Find out more about everything Two Point Campus from Two Point Studios Brand Director Craig Laycock and Community Manager Mark Steggall.

Mark Steggall: First up, why Campus?

Craig Laycock: Well, it’s a setting we’ve been wanting to play around with since the birth of the studio! Education, like healthcare, is something we are all familiar with, right? As with Two Point Hospital, we wanted to take that familiar setting and turn it on its head, give it a bit of a comedic twist, throw in some puns – and have a really fun, deep and engaging management sim running beneath the hood.

Mark Steggall: Is it set in the same world?

Craig Laycock: Yep, the familiar yet highly unusual world of Two Point County! That means that familiar characters you may have seen in Two Point Hospital could return, from the radio DJs to the announcer… watch this space.

Mark Steggall: What’s new in the game?

Craig Laycock: We’re always listening to our players. We’ve also spent a lot of time watching players play Two Point Hospital on livestreams, and we’ve been loving the amazingly creative environments people have been coming up with.

So, one thing that was very important to us was giving players even more power to completely shape their game world.

No longer constrained to our wall layouts, we’re adding new creative tools to allow you to build your own entire buildings, add exterior components and make your levels look just the way you want them to – whether outside or inside your building walls.

That means landscaping items like trees, pathways, picket fences and more are all now in the game, allowing you to shape the whole campus experience, inside and out.

Mark Steggall: What about your students?

Craig Laycock: One of the things we also wanted to really focus on for Campus was caring for the little people in your game world. With Campus, you’ll be spending much longer with the people in your game – entire academic years – leading to a closer bond.

You’ll need to make sure they have everything they need to both study hard and play hard – whether that be the best library in town, or the finest DJ decks in the student lounges!

And your students will have traits, personalities and even relationships that develop as you progress through the game. Will your knights get along with your goths? Is there love in the air, perhaps?

Mark Steggall: And the courses, presumably aren’t your usual courses?

Craig Laycock: You presume correctly! The courses are, very much like the illnesses were in Hospital, completely bonkers. From Knight School to Gastronomy, we’re packing Two Point Campus with some of the very best puns (or worst, depending on your perspective)!

You’ll need to build the right equipment, ensure you have the right staff in place and help your students be the finest they can be.

Keep an eye out on our social channels in the run up to the release of Two Point Campus for more information on the courses in the game.

Mark Steggall: Where can players find out more?

Craig Laycock: You can enroll at www.twopointcampus.com, and we’ll grant you a free in game item at launch. If you sign up, we’ll also send you monthly Campus Life updates so you can keep tabs on the latest happenings in the world of Two Point County.