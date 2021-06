Past grievances and grudges will only serve to bog you down so take a moment to think about how you can rid yourself of them.

Keep the negativity at bay or wash yourself of it entirely and you’ll find it much easier to see the positives.

According to YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott, when the Moon in Cancer Conjuncts Venus, you are in for a very relaxing and nice day ahead.

Tapping into these energies should feel easy today and you will want to make use of them.

There is an ease in feeling love and, even more importantly perhaps, being loved.

