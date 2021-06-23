The N64 turns 25 today: Here's Nintendo console's biggest innovations

On June 23 1996 the Nintendo 64 hit shelves for the first time. The N64 launched in Japan before heading to North America a few months later (September 29 1996) and then UK and Europe the following March. The first 3D Nintendo console, the N64 is home to some of the most iconic and beloved video games of all time – Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time and Goldeneye, to name a few.

It’s also the console that arguably changed the video games market forever.

Until that point, Nintendo had been the leading name in the world of gaming – with the SNES and NES the best selling home consoles of their generation.

Going into the fifth console gen, Nintendo held all the cards.

But the failed SNES CD project, which led to Sony creating the PlayStation, coupled with the N64 opting for cartridges instead of compact discs ended up creating the perfect storm.

Games such as Final Fantasy 7, which were pencilled in for the N64, ended up shifting to the PlayStation as Sony’s first entry into the console market was a huge success.

The PS1 ended up selling over 100million consoles, compared to the N64’s 32.93million.

And it wasn’t till the Wii, which released 10 years after the N64, that Nintendo regained its position as having the most successful home console on the market.

Despite not being as commercially successful as the PS1, the N64 was home to a number of gaming innovations that changed the industry forever.

Express.co.uk looks back at a few of these game-changing additions…