Peak holiday time sees an increased police presence on Québec highways

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec are ramping up their enforcement of traffic laws between the Fête Nationale and the weekend after Canada Day due to increased traffic on Quebec highways.

Law enforcement will focus on intoxicated driving, whether from alcohol or drugs. Speed, seat belt use, and the use of cell phones while driving will be on the list of offences to which the police dedicate their efforts. The most frequent causes of fatalities on Québec roads are excessive speed and the use of cell phones while driving.

At the end of 2020, there were eight fatalities, and an additional 313 people who suffered serious injuries due to collisions in the territory covered by the Sûreté du Québec.

Officers are advising citizens to exercise caution, especially when scheduling trips, setting realistic deadlines, and driving within speed limits to arrive at their destination safely.

Author: James Morgan

Source: Thereview.ca