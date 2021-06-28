Cryptocurrency price LIVE: UK bans leading crypto exchange in major crackdown – new alert

Bitcoin price has suffered a huge hit over recent weeks due to China’s crypto mining crackdown.

Elon Musk’s concerns over bitcoin’s energy use has also helped wipe more than $ 1 trillion from the market.

Michael Saylor, the chief executive of business intelligence software company-turned bitcoin accumulator Microstrategy, has warned this could be a “trillion-dollar” mistake.

He told Bloomberg: “I think, given the bitcoin growth rate, this will prove to be a trillion-dollar mistake for China.

“It’s a tragedy for Chinese miners [and] it’s a geopolitical mistake for China the country – but I suppose they could afford to make a trillion-dollar mistake.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed