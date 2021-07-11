England v Italy: All EE users get useful free gift today, make sure you take advantage

EE customers won’t face the nightmare of running out of data if they stream tonight’s Euro 2020 final on their phones. The UK network has announced that it is offering all of its users totally unlimited internet access from 6pm tonight until midnight.

That means anyone who uses EE can stream the entire game plus all the build-up and reaction without fear of a whopping bill arriving in the post. The data can also be used for all of those other online tasks such as making FaceTime calls, posting on social media and checking the web. EE says that recent games have driven record-breaking peaks on its mobile network as fans try and tune in to watch England’s success story.

Speaking about the freebie Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Group: “Millions of fans across the country will understandably be glued to the final – whether that’s at home, out and about, or at Wembley Stadium connected by EE – and with emotions running high, the last thing you need concern yourself with is data running out. On Sunday evening, customers can rest assured that when it counts, you can count on our award-winning network – to stream every kick, capture every moment and share every roar when the Three Lions bring it home!.”

