Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Live on Sky Sports, Three Rivals Round matches

Round 20 in the 2021 Betfred Super League season will be Rivals Round. This round brings together many of the most fierce rivals of rugby league: Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons and Wigan, as well as Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers.

Sky Sports live coverage of August’s Super League Rivals Round features Wigan and St Helens

Three live matches will be shown by Sky Sports during Betfred Super League Rivals Round, which takes place later in the month. These include the Wigan Warriors’ match with St Helens as well as the Hull Derby.

Live coverage begins with Round 20’s top two stars, Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons. This will be at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday August 19. In a West Yorkshire matchup, Leeds Rhinos will face Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan and St Helens, old rivals, meet again at the DW Stadium for the live match Friday, August 21st. The action then switches to MKM Stadium the next afternoon as Hull FC & Hull Kingston Rovers renew their rivalry.

As part of Sky Sports live Rivals Round coverage, the Hull Derby will also be shown.

Rivals Round also features Castleford Tigers hosting Wakefield Trinity in the evening on Saturday, August 21, and Leigh Centurions taking on Salford Red Devils Sunday afternoon.

The Rivals Round is five rounds away from the conclusion of Super League’s regular seasons and two weeks before Dacia Magic Weekend in Newcastle. These games are sure to bring back some unforgettable moments.

Round 20 fixtures

Thursday, August 19, 20097.45pm: Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons, (live on Sky Sports), Leeds Rhinos Vs Huddersfield Giants

Friday, August 20, 20087.45pm: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens. (Live on Sky Sports).

Saturday, August 21, 20093pm: Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers. (Live on Sky Sports); 7pm: Castleford Tigers at Wakefield Trinity.

Sunday 22 August3pm: Leigh Centurions at Salford Red Devils

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 9:26:40 +0000

