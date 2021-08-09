Zara McDermott models the Boux Avenue in sensational style Collection on the streets of London

- Advertisement -

Boux Avenue has given her her own collection.

And Zara McDermott looked nothing short of showstopping in a recent photoshoot for the lingerie and loungewear brand, which dropped on Monday.

The Zara McDermott campaign X Boux Ave was shot on an iPhone. It saw Zara McDermott, a model aged 24, take to London’s streets to enjoy the heatwave.

Hot stuff! Zara McDermott was nothing but sensational when she took to London’s streets to show off her Boux Avenue debut collection. It dropped Monday

Confident: Zara posed for another photo where she gave Zara her most powerful pose. She placed her hands on her waist and smolders in a large pair of sunglasses.

The 24-year old wore a pink sports bra and a pair of matching joggers. It was the first in a series of hot shots.

The Made in Chelsea star looked glamorous as she sat on the pavement in a flawlessly applied make-up look and wore a pair off-white sandals.

Zara also took another picture where she was in her most powerful pose. She placed her hands on her waist and smolders in an over-sized pair of sunglasses.

The Essex-born beauty showed off her toned midriff by wearing a grey velvet co-ord bandeau with joggers and took to South Kensington for a series of photos.

Toned. She wore a sports bra and jogger combination as she sat seductively against the wall near a shiny, black door.

As she slid her fingers through her beautiful blonde hair, she wore a sports bra and jogger combination as she leaned against the wall near a shiny black door.

While displaying her bronzed pins, she continued to spread herself out on a pair of steps made from stone.

As she glided toward the camera, the sun-kissed star smiled and ran her hand gently along a black railing.

Boux Avenue Chief Marketing Officer Hind Palmer said that Zaara is the ideal ambassador because of her shared values with the brand as well as the synergies she has with the community.

Beaming: This sun-kissed star smiled for the camera while she glided toward it and gently ran her hand along a railing.

Fashion Forward: “I wear loungewear all day so I know that I will be wearing these beautiful pieces every day,” the reality star stated.

Zara said, “I’m so thrilled to collaborate with Boux Avenue for my own ‘Zara Loves Edit.”

“I wear loungewear almost every day so it’s no surprise that I will be wearing them all the time.

Comfort is key. However, I want to feel and look good. I love these pieces because they combine the best aspects of comfort and style.

The Zara McDermott X Boux Avenue collection is live on the Boux Avenue website as of Monday and can be accessed here.