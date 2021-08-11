Johnny Depp will be presented with an award in the midst of ‘uncertainty” regarding his Pirates of the Caribbean role

Over the past year, Johnny Depp has spent a lot of his time in the public eye. The star most recently engaged in a public court battle against a British publication over claims he was a “wife-beater” to his ex-spouse, Amber Heard. The Donostia Award, the San Sebastian International Film Festival’s highest honor, was awarded to the American star.

To commemorate the achievements of one actor each year, The Donostia Award provides an honorary gong. - Advertisement - Last year the Donostia Award was given to Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen. The prestigious award was previously presented to Sir Ian McKellen and Meryl Steep as well as Richard Gere, Richard Gere, Sigourney Weber, Julia Roberts, and Richard Gere. This will mark the first time Depp has won the distinguished award, but it comes after a lot of precariousness of his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. READ MORE: Johnny Depp fans demand Amber Heard is sacked from Aquaman

- Advertisement - Let us know your thoughts. Is Johnny Depp allowed to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Join the debate in the comments section here Depp played Jack Sparrow from 2003 through 2017 in five movies. He made his final appearance as a character in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. According to reports, the actor had trouble remembering his lines on set and was forced to use an earpiece to help him through scenes. Disney hasn’t officially announced the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie since then. - Advertisement - Depp is rumored to have left the series after his case against Heard.

Rumours circulated that Robbie would join the series in 2020, but she did not reveal the truth until an interview. Robbie said there would be a lot more “girl power” in the films, before adding that it was too soon to discuss it… Christina [Hodson] is my favorite director obviously.” Elle continued by saying that she was not producing Pirates and would rather just wait. No. We are really, really excited about the possibility of adding a key female component to the world. Another report claimed that the actress was pushing to have her LGBT character – which is a first in the series’ history.

Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie will likely feature a new cast of characters and other events. Disney would not be kind to Depp and say goodbye without saying goodbye. A petition asking for Depp’s “reinstatement” to the Pirates team could allow him to make a return in the very near future. The Pirates of the Caribbean films are available on Disney Plus now. SOURCE

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 06:29:00 +0000