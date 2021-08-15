Johnny Depp fury after his ‘unpleasant’ and’misunderstood’ legal battle

In the last six months Johnny Depp‘s latest film, Minamata, has lost its release date. W Eugene Smith was a photographer who chronicled the impact of mercury poisoning in Minamata (Japan) and others. The biopic will be released next year. The film was originally scheduled to release worldwide in the middle of last year. However, it has been delayed to “TBA”. Depp spoke out in a new interview about the event and condemned his employer’s actions.

Depp spoke about Minamata, the true story that devastated the world. He said: "We looked at these people in their eyes and promised not to be exploitative. Respect. "I think we have kept our side of the bargain. But those who arrived later should keep theirs." He continued, "Some movies touch people." This affects Minamata residents and others who have experienced similar experiences. (Via The Sunday Times). The Pirates of the Caribbean star then addressed the "boycott" of himself following a legal battle with Amber Heard. READ MORE: Johnny Depp award under fire from Spanish female film-makers

Depp added: "And for any… Hollywood's boycott against me?" "One man, one actor, in an unfortunate and complicated situation over the past number of years?" Depp was a bit slow in the interview, but then Depp said: "But you know, it's moving towards where… To make all that… to bring everything to light." Depp refers to the "messy situation" in which he is talking about Heard's claims that he was a "wife beater" by his ex-wife. Depp and Heard were accused in a British newspaper. They then began a legal fight.

In November 2020, Depp lost the case. The actor was asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts series as Gellert Grindelwald after the legal action. Depp was the antagonist in the Harry Potter spinoff, which changed the course of the series. Rumours have circulated that he may also be dropped from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Depp played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in five movies since 2003. However, it is possible that his days are over. Disney has not yet provided any official information about Depp’s future in the series. His fans have started a petition to get him back on the project. This petition says: “We want JOHNNY DEPP to return as CAPTAIN JACK SARROW.”

Margot Robbie, meanwhile, has been confirmed as the star of a upcoming reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean. According to reports, the film will feature a lot more "girl power". Robbie said: "It is too early to discuss it… I'm no producer on Pirates so I'll just wait and watch." It's a great opportunity to add a key female component to the world. Disney Plus has the Pirates of the Caribbean movies available now.

