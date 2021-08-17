Emma Willis’ husband Matt details family’s ‘dismay’ over new Role amid domestic issues

Matt Willis (Busted star), 38, revealed that his role as Waitress in the UK/Ireland tour is a major downer. It will begin in September, and Matt will be ending his stint as Dr Pomatter in February.

Matt expressed his enthusiasm for the musical role, but Emma Willis (45), and their three children Ace, Trixie and Isabelle (9 and 5 years respectively) had reservations.

During an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio’s Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Matt discussed the “tough situation”.

Gaby Roslin and Sam Pinkham, Chris’s hosts, asked Matt how many hours he would have to be away from his family and loved ones over the course of the series.

Gabby asked Matt “You’re going to tour?”

