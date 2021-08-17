Microsoft hires former Uber product chief Manik Gupta to build ‘world-class consumer experiences’

Manik Gupta, an investor and startup advisor who worked previously as Uber’s chief product officer and a Google product leader, has joined Microsoft as a corporate vice president for Teams Consumer, Skype, and GroupMe.

Gupta will be responsible for Microsoft’s “end to end consumer strategy, vision and execution”, stated Jeff Teper (corporate vice president of Microsoft 365), in a memo to employees announcing his hiring. Teper stated that Gupta’s “will be an invaluable resource for us in building world-class experiences for all of Microsoft.”

This hire signifies a new focus at Microsoft on consumer technology. Microsoft has seen a revival under Satya Nadella. The company focuses on its roots and productivity software, as well as developer tools, while moving its customers and business to the cloud.

Manik, welcome! I am thrilled that you have joined and I look forward to seeing the positive impact you have. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 17, 2021

During his four-year tenure at Uber, he oversaw the supervision of more than 1000 people in teams like Product Management or Data Science. His time at Google was more than seven and he served as a product manager for Google Maps.

Gupta founded an ecommerce startup called BuyItTogether.co in Singapore earlier in his career. He is now an advisor and investor for startups in the early stages.

His appointment is set for Aug. 30 at Microsoft. He will be based in San Francisco and report to Teper. Rohit Wad (corporate vice president) will report to Gupta. He will oversee the engineering of Teams Consumer, Skype and GroupMe.

Microsoft Teams, a collaboration tool that was launched in 2017, has seen a significant increase during this pandemic. The number of active users now exceeds 145 million, with 250 million per month.

