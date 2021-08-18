Fortnite Among Us: Imposters game mode tips and tricks

Fortnite fans can check out a brand new game mode, titled Imposters.

Inspire by Among Us is Imposters, a ten person game mode where players have to expose the saboteurs.

The Bridge is maintained by eight agents, and two impostors attempt to take it over.

You must complete all assignments if you are to be an Agent.

It includes calibration of chests and llamas as well as repairing Battle Buses.

You will need to be able to finish the tasks fast and avoid Imposters if you want to win.

When Agents successfully vote out the imposters or complete their assignments, victory is achieved.

Report if you discover a fragment that has been eliminated by a fellow agent. Epic elaborates. “Everyone will be teleported into The Bridge, where they can notify Agents about any suspected IO betrayal and vote them out.”