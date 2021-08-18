If you are only visiting Lake Maggiore, here’s a list of the best things to do and see in Lake Maggiore. There are a few more days

Add to that, the idyllic getaway is made possible by the mild year-round climate at the lake’s second largest.
You can now also visit the lake during a two-night Stay in Imagine Cruising’s 12 Night Cunard Mediterranean Voyage or Italian Lakes Retreat holiday. __S.4__
What are the top things you can do and see in Lake Maggiore, then? Below are some highlights…
You will find colorful fishing villages with pastel-colored buildings and cafes. These restaurants offer delicious local food and a stunning view of the surrounding lakes. __S.8__
Borromean IslandsThree stunning islands are found in Lake Maggiore. However, the highlight of Lake Maggiore is Isola Bella. It features a beautiful palace with Baroque-inspired décor and postcard-worthy gardens with waterfalls and striking flora.
Historical castlesRocca di Angera, Lake Maggiore’s most famous castle perched on top of a cliff overlooking the lakes waters is Rocca di Angera. Imagine Cruising offers a gala night for holidaymakers that includes a 4-course meal and live music. It promises to be an unforgettable evening.
Lake watersThis lake is a popular spot for both locals and visitors. You don’t need to be wet. If you prefer a sunset cocktail, there are many options for walking along the beach.
Imagine Cruising provides a 2-night stay for a 12-night vacation. This holiday includes accommodation in a four-star hotel, Isola Bella sightseeing tour, and an exclusive dinner at Rocca Di Angera. __S.20__
This package includes a 2-night stay at Lake Como and an overnight in Florence. It also offers a luxury six-night cruise aboard Cunard Queen Victoria, with stops in Cartagena, Gibraltar, and Cartagena. __S.22__
Do you want to make a booking for your holiday? __S.24__
For the Cunard Mediterranean Voyage (12 Nights), Italian Lakes Retreat, and Exclusive Gala Evening starting at PS2,399pp This price is based on departure date of June 7, 2022. Find out more at imaginecruising.co.uk. __S.28__
Publiated at Wed., 18 August 2021 23.28:10 +0000