Scarlett Johansson gives BIRTH! Colin Jost, star and husband Welcome their first child together

Scarlett Johansson has given birth to her second child.

The Black Widow actress ‘recently’ welcomed her newborn with husband Colin Jost, People has confirmed, via her rep.

Johansson, 36, is already mother daughter Rose Dorothy, six, – with French journalist ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

It is the first child for the married couple.

News of her pregnancy first came in early July, after the actress sparked rumours she was expecting when she skipped out on several events for her Marvel flick Black Widow.

Johansson and SNL funnyman Jost were first linked in the spring of 2017 after she hosted the longstanding variety show.

They were seen kissing in May and stepped out publicly together for the first time that following December.

Sweet: The 36-year-old A-list actress already has one child – a six-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac (Colin is seen carrying her in New York City back in April)

He proposed in May 2019 with a stunning 11-carat light brown diamond and the ring is estimated to be worth $450K.

And though their wedding plans got derailed on account of the pandemic, they chose to move forward with an understated ceremony in October 2020 at the actress’ home in Palisades, New York.

Jost returned to work and flashed his wedding ring the following weekend, and the nuptials were confirmed via Meals On Wheels’ Instagram account as a photo was posted that said ‘Jost Married.’

‘We’re excited’: Colin Jost recently enthused about them having a baby together onstage at a stand-up gig (Pictured last January)

‘Scarlett wanted to figure out a way of doing something that had another kind of meaning or could potentially help in some way,’ Jost then told The Associated Press.

Discussing their wedding, Johansson later said she strived to create a ceremony that was supposed to be intimate, rather than something that felt ‘restricted’ by lockdown rules.

‘I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional,’ she told People magazine. ‘We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things.’

Former flame: Johansson shares her first child with French journalist ex-husband Romain Dauriac whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017 (pictured in 2016)

She added: ‘And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol.’

The Match Point actress has been married twice before: to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2011 (he is now wed to Blake Lively). And to Dauriac from 2014 until 2017.

Meanwhile, Jost said he didn’t get heavily involved in planning his nuptials because he knew his wife-to-be had ‘better taste’ than he does.

He said, ‘I don’t pretend to know much about things or have taste in things.

‘I’m very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things. That’s sort of what I’ve learned in general in my life.

‘I’ve never been like, “Oh, should I wear this shirt?”… I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me.’

Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow directed by Cate Shortland

Disney CEO Bob Chapek (left) has fired back at Scarlett Johansson (right) to defend ‘last minute calls’ and ‘flexibility’ amid the pandemic after the actress sued the studio for $50 million over its streaming release of Black Widow

He was also more focused on their marriage than the wedding itself, insisting choosing his bride was a ‘way bigger decision’ than the details of their celebration.

He said: ‘I was much happier about getting [that] right than any of the other.

‘I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, this is what I want. I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There’s a lot of details to it that I just didn’t even consider.’

Meanwhile, Johansson recently launched a bombshell lawsuit against Disney alleging she lost out over $50million for her role in the blockbuster film.

The star claimed her contract guaranteed that Black Widow would have an exclusive theatrical release, and that the bulk of her salary was based on the box office performance.

Mom-of-two: Scarlett poses at the BAFTAs red carpet in February last year

Mama bear: The news comes after Scarlett launched a bombshell lawsuit against Disney over lost earnings for her role in the blockbuster film

But Disney CEO Bob Chapekon fired back and doubled-down on the ‘hybrid movie’ release, calling it ‘the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience.’

The CEO added that ‘distribution decisions are made on a film-by-film basis. We will continue to utilize all options going forward.’

A lawyer for Disney Daniel Petrocelli previously slammed Johansson’s lawsuit as a ‘highly orchestrated’ PR stunt to force the studio ‘to write a check.’

Petrocelli suggested in comments to Variety that Disney would not bow to ‘public pressure’ and said the actress demands compensation far beyond that of her contract with the studio.

‘It is obvious that this is a highly orchestrated PR campaign to achieve an outcome that is not obtainable in the lawsuit,’ Petrocelli said.

‘No amount of public pressure can change or obscure the explicit contractual commitments. The written contract is clear as a bell.’