Should I draft Deshaun Watson in 2021 fantasy football leagues?

Deshaun Watson, a young quarterback who is based on his skill alone, ranks among the top in the game. Despite the Texans’ poor 4-12 record, Watson has a stellar career year where he reached new heights in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentages. Watson also set a new career record for interceptions with seven. Watson’s mobility makes him a more attractive fantasy football quarterback. He has rushed for more than 400 yards three times consecutively, with 15 rushing touchdowns. Watson’s fantasy outlook for 2021 is more than his skills. There have been lawsuits and criminal investigations as well as trade requests that have changed the way he views himself.

Quick recap: Watson asked for a trade in early this offseason. This was reportedly due to his dissatisfaction with the Texans, which stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t given more control over the hiring of a coach. In an Instagram post, Tony Buzbee from Houston announced that he would file a lawsuit against Watson as a plaintiff for a female masseuse.

Watson was the first to sue, but many more women came forward since then, so the league is now threatening punishment while it investigates the criminal case.

Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Ten women had filed complaints against Watson in late July. Eighteen of the 10 women who had filed complaints against Watson were among those who have filed civil suits. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, stated that Watson had met with FBI investigators in mid-August.

Is Deshaun Watson going to be fired?

After the initial lawsuit was filed, the NFL announced that it had launched an investigation into allegations made against Watson. Although the investigation is slow, Watson has not been spoken to by NFL investigators since mid-August. Buzbee told The Athletic the NFL has interviewed 10 of the plaintiffs accusing Watson of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

According to reports, the NFL is working closely with Houston Police Department in order “to ensure that their inquiry doesn’t interfere with theirs.”

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, gave a short statement when asked about April’s investigation.

Goodell stated that they are following the guidelines and looking into it independently. We will take important steps as part of our personal behavior policy. We will make our final decision when we reach that point.”

It seems probable that Watson will be expelled based on past cases. It is not clear how long. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys runningback, was suspended by the NFL six times for his involvement in a domestic violence investigation. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office did not press charges due to Elliott’s “conflicting or inconsistent information.”

The case of Elliott was an example of how the NFL rules allow it to penalize players in its personal conduct policy, even though they have not been formally charged. We can also expect a longer suspension if Watson is charged. Predictions are always speculative. However, at this stage, some suspension appears to be inevitable. It’s not clear how long it will last or when. Watson could start the season on the active roster, but it’s hard to see.

Is Deshaun Watson going to be sold?

Watson asked for a trade in the early part of the offseason. However, trade discussions have cooled down following more than 20 civil lawsuits. Although the Texans initially refused to trade Watson in July, a late-July report from NFL Media stated that the Texans would now be open to discussing the possibility, even though they want “at least three picks in the first round and more.”

Before we learn the results of criminal investigations and civil lawsuits, it’s hard to think of a Watson-team trading. Despite that, Watson seems to have played his last snap for the Texans. Watson could be traded after the outcome of civil lawsuits. However, that doesn’t seem likely at this time.

What role will Deshaun Watson be playing in 2021?

Watson is not expected to play in 2021. However, all indications point towards him being a stout player. Watson has attended Texans Training Camp to avoid being fined, but has only participated in limited practice. Watson did not appear on the field during mid-August, despite David Culley claiming that he was fine.

Watson would love to trade, so it’s unlikely that he will play for Houston this year. It seems unlikely that a team would trade Watson before the outcome of civil lawsuits. Watson is currently in an uncertain playing situation.

Watson could be suspended even if the civil lawsuit results are available by the beginning of the season.

Deshaun Watson fantasy ranking, ADP

SN Fantasy ranked 38 quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season, and Watson is not one of them. Mock Draft sites show Watson still being drafted by certain people. However, he is going in the double-digit round (likely by those who play in dynasty teams). Watson, even if he played in the draft, is not in a good spot. The Texans are without Brandin Cooks’ receiving corps and have added Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram to their running back pool. Rex Burkhead will be joining David Johnson.

Deshaun Watson fantasy outlook 2021

Watson doesn’t make it to our quarterback rankings because of this reason. It’s highly likely that he will not play this season. In redraft leagues, he’ll likely be sitting on the bench and wasting your roster spot. Watson is not worth the cost of fantasy quarterbacks that provide value. A backup quarterback is something I don’t like, but that’s another discussion.

Watson is a complex player. It’s important to stay away from him in redraft leagues. You can grab Watson in Dynasty Leagues, and you hope that he doesn’t get out of this year. However, even though there is a slight risk, it might be worth your while to take him on in the final rounds.

