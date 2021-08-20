Quantcast
Eamonn Holmes, a veteran ITV colleague, bids goodbye Network – "Enjoy your journey"

Eamonn Holmes, a veteran ITV colleague, bids goodbye Network - "Enjoy your journey"

The broadcaster took to Twitter to apologize for the incident.

He wrote, “Hey everybody out there” in view of his 1 million followers.

“If I tried to be funny with @DrZoeWilliams, it was misjudged and I am ashamed.

After Eamonn shared his Twitter apology, Dr Zoe said in view her 104,000 Instagram fans: “I know many people were upset yesterday by Eamonn’s comment on air. And Eamonn himself has admitted that the comments he made to me on This Morning were incorrectly interpreted.”

She said, “He did the right thing and apologised to me directly. I accept his apology.”

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 11:54.11 +0000

