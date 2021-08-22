Leicester: Rodgers stays with Star Players Progress

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester’s manager believes that keeping his stars players in the summer shows they are committed to the club and share their ambitions.

In recent years, the Foxes have sold many players to bigger clubs, including N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater joining Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez signing with Manchester United.

- Advertisement -

Similar moves for James Maddison and Arsenal were rumored until Martin Odegaard was signed by the Gunners. Harvey Barnes, however, committed his future to Arsenal with a four-year deal this week.

Image:

Harvey Barnes has committed his future to the Foxes

Rodgers also believes that Youri Tielemans will follow in his footsteps after he won the FA Cup in stunning fashion in May. He is preparing for Monday’s Premier League match at West Ham.

Rodgers stated that players have had to feel the need for a change and move forward in their lives. It will happen, and even the most powerful clubs around the globe will eventually lose some players.

You have to make sure you keep your players coming so that if they do go, you can get them back. As a club, that’s something we have mastered.

- Advertisement -

“I think the summer has been great for players because they have had time to look at where we are as a club, and at their individual positions. That is fantastic news.

There were some things going on this year with James Maddison, but it was just gossip and paper talk. Because there had never been an inquiry or a bid. It was all paper talk and gossip.

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 23.34:44 +0000