Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer includes “glimpse Of Daredevil” – Did you see it?

Spider-Man movie fans finally got their first glimpse of the new Marvel Spidey film after months of anticipation and leaks. No Way Home is the continuation of the story that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who exposed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) secrets to the rest of the world, told in Far From Home. This trailer features Peter sitting in prison, looking at files while he consults a lawyer.

READ MORE: Shang-Chi review: Simu Liu is the new best Marvel hero

- Advertisement -

Fans on Twitter have become convinced Peter’s lawyer is none other than Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

Matt last appeared in Daredevil, a Netflix and Disney series. This was before it was cancelled in 2018.

Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man is a powerful friend and has teamed up with Daredevil many times in New York City.

Fans believe that they may have seen Daredevil actor Cox’s latest trailer.

- Advertisement -

Let us know what you think. Is Matt Murdock / Daredevil in No Way Home?

Join the debate in the comments section here