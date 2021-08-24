Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer includes “glimpse Of Daredevil” – Did you see it?

Spider-Man movie fans finally got their first glimpse of the new Marvel Spidey film after months of anticipation and leaks. No Way Home is the continuation of the story that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who exposed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) secrets to the rest of the world, told in Far From Home. This trailer features Peter sitting in prison, looking at files while he consults a lawyer.
Fans on Twitter have become convinced Peter’s lawyer is none other than Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).
Matt last appeared in Daredevil, a Netflix and Disney series. This was before it was cancelled in 2018.
Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man is a powerful friend and has teamed up with Daredevil many times in New York City.
Fans believe that they may have seen Daredevil actor Cox’s latest trailer.
Let us know what you think. Is Matt Murdock / Daredevil in No Way Home?
It happens at 31 seconds into the trailer. WATCH BELOW – Peter is presented with a file.
Pretented lawyer wears dark pants, dark tie and white shirt, with sleeves up.
For Matt Murdock, Cox’s Daredevil TV series character, this look was iconic.
This similarity was pointed out by Twitter users, one of which said: “Try to tell me the names of those ARENT MATT Murdock’s hands.” (sic).
What does it mean for Daredevil’s character Matt, Cox’s Matt? Fans will get another season? Will he make his own film?
In any case, Marvel Cinematic Universe has added New York-based superheroes to its cast.
The trailer features Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) arriving in exciting new scenes.
The final seconds of Doc Ock’s feature saw the incredible claws smash through the ground, before Doc Ock could see them.
He smiled viciously and said “Hello Peter”, teasing yet another battle between the age-old adversaries.
The mystery remains as to whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are actually in the movie.
There have been rumours that they are collaborating with Holland to launch a 3-spider-attack, but it is possible fans will have to wait till opening day to see the real truth.
On December 17, 2021, Spider-Man: The Way Home will be in cinemas.
Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 08:41:00 +0000