Vanguard Alpha Time: When does Call of Duty Alpha start? How do I download?

The Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha is starting later today and looks set to be very popular on PS4 and PS5.
Anyone who has a PlayStation console may download the test now to be prepared for the Vanguard Alpha.
You can download Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill Test today by going to the PlayStation Store and searching for “Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha”.
You can find download links on the Call of Duty blog, however you will need to select the correct region and type of console.
Activision added the following message: “Those with Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Call of Duty Warzone installed can access Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha via the main menu once it has been downloaded.
The Alpha menu blade is located to the left of any game’s main screen. It allows you to either jump into the Alpha or to download it from the PS Store.
All participants will be given a Calling Card, an Emblem and Warzone access in Call of Duty: Vanguard after its release. This is just to show their appreciation for the Alpha and being “tip of spear”.
WHEN WILL THE CALL FOR DUTY ALPHA COME OFF?
Activision confirmed that Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha will begin at 6pm BST (PS4/PS5).
Today, August 27th, is the day of this event. The Vanguard Alpha will end Sunday, August 29.
Call of Duty Alpha will close at 6pm BST. There will also be a series of beta testing, which will offer different content.
COD Alpha today is only available for PS4 and PS5 consoles. It cannot be accessed via Xbox or PC.
Developers Sledgehammer Gaming will conduct the Call of Duty Vanguard beta second time and it is due to be released on September 10, for PlayStation 3.
Activision will not change its exclusive deals with Sony. This means that gamers using Xbox or PC may experience delays.
Good news: September will feature an open beta period on all platforms that will run from September 18 to September 20.
Open beta will include additional content from the multiplayer area of the game, but it won’t feature any Zombies or campaign experiences.
These details will be available in the weeks ahead, and new reports and trailers will be posted weekly.
Swenson stated that players will be able to experience the city in its summer 1942 state before the invasion. He also spoke of missions on the Eastern Front. “This gives them the opportunity to feel and see the beauty of this beautiful city in summertime when it is not ravaged by war.” The city will be seen by players in winter 1943, near the close of the six-month war.
“Here players can fight in the Russian snowy winter landscape that is so famous during WWII.”
