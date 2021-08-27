Bob Fish, 72 years old, has passed away after suffering from a terrible illness. He was an 80’s doo-wop singer and was well known for his distinctive faletto tones throughout his entire career.

Bob died in the company of his loved ones.

His wife Heather, and his two daughters China (and Scarlett) were with him.

BB Skone, a Welsh radio broadcaster, addressed the death of his friend and said that the singer had remained positive throughout his fight with unnamed illnesses.

He stated that he was “a marvelous musician” from Darts’ time as chart-topping rock ‘n’ roll revivalists to Darts’ recent work on the autoharp as a roots music performer.