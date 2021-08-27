Quantcast
26.9 C
United States of America
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Bob Fish dead: Darts singer dies age 72 after battling ‘terrible’ illness

By Newslanes Media
0
19

Must read

Bob Fish dead: Darts singer dies age 72 after battling 'terrible' illness

Bob Fish, 72 years old, has passed away after suffering from a terrible illness. He was an 80’s doo-wop singer and was well known for his distinctive faletto tones throughout his entire career.

Bob died in the company of his loved ones.

- Advertisement -

His wife Heather, and his two daughters China (and Scarlett) were with him.

BB Skone, a Welsh radio broadcaster, addressed the death of his friend and said that the singer had remained positive throughout his fight with unnamed illnesses.

He stated that he was “a marvelous musician” from Darts’ time as chart-topping rock ‘n’ roll revivalists to Darts’ recent work on the autoharp as a roots music performer.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 14:28.41 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan Utd plan Cristiano Ronaldo medical as transfer talks Reach the ‘advanced level’
Next articlePiers Morgan attacks Joe Biden on Afghanistan Crisis ‘It His presidency will be destroyed!
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks