Rare Michael Schumacher update on health: The racing legend will “slowly but surely” improve his condition.

Jean Todt, F1 chief, spoke to Bild about his hope that Schumacher’s health will improve slowly and steadily.

Todt continued to speak highly of Schumacher’s wife Corinna, who saved him from death.

In 2014, the racer was able to be rescued from unconsciousness after spending almost a whole year in coma.

Todt said: “I have spent lots of time with Corinna ever since Michael’s serious ski accident in December 2013. She’s a wonderful woman who runs the family.

