Simon Rimmer’s Cooking Disaster Live on Steph’s Packed Lunch: “Oh, we have no heat!”

Simon Rimmer's Cooking Disaster Live on Steph’s Packed Lunch: "Oh, we have no heat!"

Simon’s mistake on Channel 4 comes just days after an embarrassing demonstration on Tim Lovejoy and his Sunday Brunch show.

Simon tried to impress Zuu, a fellow TV chef and rapper with a cooking demonstration. He admitted that he felt “embarrassed” when the things did not go according to plan.

Simon made flatbread from scratch but it was a failure when his dough broke while he lifted it into the pan.

He was clearly frustrated by the situation and confessed to: “Zuu Mate, I’m just embarrassing,” after the chef admitted that he “expected more” of him.

