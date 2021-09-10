After Ronald Koeman, Barcelona has 3 new managers Vote of confidence

After Joan Laporta, his president publicly supported Ronald Koeman in Barcelona’s future, it looks like things are not going well for him.

Supporting managers in public by presidents usually leads to sackings, as Barcelona’s financial crisis might prove.

- Advertisement -

Koeman must fulfill criteria like winning major honours and recruiting young players. It remains to be seen whether he is able to meet these requirements before he gets the boot.

Laporta was at a press conference about the signing Luuk de Jong. He was also asked questions about Koeman’s career, though history suggests that he will not be there for long.

Laporta stated, “Everyone has their own way of dealing with one another. I deal with everybody in a clear and direct way.”

He has my complete support. I also respect him. My respect. Because I’m a big football fan, I can make comments on certain aspects.

- Advertisement -

JUST IN: Arsenal chief Edu slammed over ‘missing a trick’ in transfer window