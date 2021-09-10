Google might have just announced the Pixel 6’s largest feature. Secret

End of clip: The handset will be available this fall/autumn.

The Made by Google Instagram account shared another picture as part of this week’s Pixel 6 promotion.

The caption for this image reads “Certified Pixel Lovers”. It shows all the Material You Android 12 widgets that can be used with the Pixel 6.

And, as Android Police spotted, hidden away in this picture is a potential clue for the Pixel 6’s release date.

The Instagram post’s clock widgets reveal that the date is “Tue 19”.

Rumours have already circulated that Google would open orders for Pixel 6 by October 19.

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 03:11:50 +0000