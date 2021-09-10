John Lennon says Yoko Ono would have made Imagine possible without him

The second studio album from John Lennon, Imagine, was released 50 years ago yesterday, September 9, in 1971. The hugely successful album was released just one year after The Beatles split up, proving the star had what it took to be a success on his own. Imagine is the album’s title song, and it has sold more than 1.64million copies since 2013. However, the track’s wordplay originated with Yoko Ono, Lennon later revealed.

Lennon gave the birth of Imagine to Ono's 1964 book Grapefruit. At the time, he said: "There are a lot pieces in [Grapefruit] that say 'imagine it' or 'imagine what'. Without her, "Imagine" would not have been possible. Although I do know that she contributed a lot to the lyrics, I was not able to give her credit. John and Yoko actually wrote that song, but I was too selfish and ignorant to acknowledge it. "The song expresses my feelings about it and what I learned from being with Yoko." READ MORE: Elvis hated John Lennon: 'Flew into a rage' at the Beatle's name

Yoko received an official writing credit in 2017 for Imagine. In June 2017, the surprise announcement was made during an annual meeting at New York's National Music Publishers Association. After watching a video clip in which Lennon said that his wife should get credit, they explained their decision. This clip featured the star commenting: "It should have been Lennon/Ono in that song because she contributed a lot to that song."

Ono said, "That is how society was made." They're creating all these negative images and that's going to create the society. So we tried to make a positive image which, naturally, is gonna create another type of society. The single "Imagine" was first released on October 21, 1971. It reached number one in five of the countries it was sold, which included the USA and Canada. Imagine sold more than 21,000,000 records since its debut.

Many iconic musicians have also covered Imagine. It has been performed not only by Stevie Wonder, Madonna and Joan Baez but also by Diana Ross, Elton John and others. Imagine also appeared in London's 2012 Summer Olympics, causing it to climb up the charts at number 18.

