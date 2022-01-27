Newslanes
Tobey Maguire fuels Doctor Strange 2 rumour ‘Spider-Man No Way Home doesn’t close chapter’

Maguire continued: “Just to be able to get back that…and, I don’t want to say close the chapter, but revisit and have certain resolutions. And just join in this like loving creative spirit.”

Fans on social media were quick to spot “I don’t want to say close the chapter, but revisit.”

There have been reports claiming that his Spider-Man features in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including from the outlet that originally leaked that he and Garfield had signed on for No Way Home in late 2020.

Considering Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy director Raimi is helming Doctor Strange 2, it wouldn’t be surprising at all for him to play a part in the next Marvel blockbuster.

