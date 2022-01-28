Houseplant of the week: spider plant

With its classic 80s look and ability to stay alive no matter how you treat it, this a household stalwart

Why will I love it?

The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) conjures up a retro 1980s vibe. It’s a laid-back plant and very easy to propagate, because its baby plants hang from long stems, so you can pull them off and plant them separately. The long, arching leaves come in two main types of variegation: “Vittatum” with central creamy-white stripes flanked by a band of green on each side, and its opposite, “Variegatum”, with green leaves and white margins. It’s non-toxic to cats and dogs.

Light or shade?

Bright, indirect light to partial shade.

