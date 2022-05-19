BBC licence fee explained: The exact amount of money you pay toward the BBC

Earlier this year Downing Street announced that the licence fee, which funds the BBC, is to be frozen for two years. On Thursday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries branded the payment as “unfair” and confirmed the Government would take a thorough look at how the broadcaster funds itself ahead of the licence fee’s current endpoint in 2027.
What is the licence fee?
The licence fee is a flat yearly payment of £159 or £53.50 for black and white TV sets that most Britons have to shell out on.
According to the law, each household must pay the licence fee, barring some exceptions.
You must pay if you:
- Watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on any TV channel
- Watch or stream programmes live on any online TV service – for instance, All 4, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video
- Download or watch any BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer
Any device on which a programme is viewed, including a TV, desktop or laptop computer, mobile phone, tablet or set-top box is subject to the rules.
For example, someone watching a live football match on a non-BBC channel via a laptop, would still need to pay.
Those who don’t pay the licence fee risk being taken to court and prosecuted.
In 2019, there were 122,603 prosecutions and 114,531 convictions for TV licence evasion.
On Thursday, Ms Dorries appeared before the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
The 64-year-old claimed it would be “antediluvian” to suggest the licence fee was still the best method of funding the BBC.
She said: “We’ve come to a point actually where discussion about the future funding of the BBC, I think, is imperative now.
“I find it very difficult to understand why people feel 74% of all convictions of non-paying the licence fee being women is acceptable or even defendable.
“So, rather than wait until 2027, I’m going to announce very shortly that we’re going to start the review of the BBC licence fee and how it’s going to be funded in the future.”
