The 10 Hottest Cloud Computing Startups Of 2022 (So Far)

Ten Tech Startups Making Waves In The Cloud

Cloud computing startups have jumped into one of the hottest markets in recent memory as enterprises are flocking to the cloud at an unprecedented rate.

Research firm Gartner predicts that enterprise IT spending on public cloud computing will overtake spending on traditional IT by 2025 within the massive infrastructure software, business process services, application software and infrastructure markets.

Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow more than 20 percent in 2022 to total $495 billion, up from $411 billion in 2021. In 2023, end-user spending on public cloud is expected to reach nearly $600 billion.

Cloud startups are meeting the customer demand for integration capabilities, agile work processes and composable architecture as they shift to the cloud, along with future digital transformation and modernization initiatives. Ongoing disruption to IT markets by cloud computing won’t be slowed down anytime soon as companies and startups introduce new technologies, including distributed cloud solutions.

“Cloud is the powerhouse that drives today’s digital organizations,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner in a statement. “CIOs are beyond the era of irrational exuberance of procuring cloud services and are being thoughtful in their choice of public cloud providers to drive specific, desired business and technology outcomes in their digital transformation journey.”

[Related:



Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian Makes His Move



]

Cloud startups are launching a slew of solutions aimed at helping customers transition to the cloud in a easier, more cost effective and less complex manner by leveraging technologies such artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to name a few.

Many of the IT companies on CRN’s cloud computing list include IT startups who specialize in data analytics, monitoring and management, storage, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

These cloud startups are capitalizing on the more than $1.3 trillion in enterprise IT spending at stake from the shift to cloud, which will expand to $1.8 trillion in 2025, according to Gartner.

Here are 10 hot cloud computing startups making waves in 2022.

10 Hot Cloud Computing Startups:

* Amperity

* Aporia

* Filebase

* Imply

* Iterative

* Kong

* Privacera

* Solo.io

* Tetrate

* Wasabi Technologies